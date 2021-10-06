Islamabad reports another death from dengue fever

In the last three weeks, at least four people have succumbed to dengue fever in Islamabad, the district administration reported Wednesday morning.

In the last 24 hours, 62 people were diagnosed with dengue fever in the capital city taking the total number of cases to 719. Of these, 486 cases were recorded in rural areas.

Thirty-five new cases were, on the other hand, recorded in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Over 30 people are in critical care.

In Lahore, dengue larvae were collected from 1,441 spots. The highest number of dengue fever cases were recorded in Defence. According to the health department, Lahore is one of the most affected cities by dengue.

On Tuesday, a disinfection campaign was launched in five districts of Karachi i.e. East, West, South, Malir, and Keamari.

Last week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a dengue warning outbreak for eight big cities across the country. These included Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, and Faisalabad.

According to experts, the active period for dengue attacks is two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset. The breeding stops once the temperature falls below 16 degrees Celsius.

Symptoms of dengue

The WHO says these are the symptoms of dengue. They usually last between two to seven days.

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.