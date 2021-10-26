Tuesday, October 26, 2021  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad police arrest three TTP ‘extortionists’

The militants sent letters to businesses and educational institutes

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

File photo: Online

The police in Islamabad have arrested three militants of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after they demanded extortion money from businessmen in the federal capital and threatened the police with reprisal attacks.

The arrests were made by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of police.

The militants were trying to extort money from businesses and educational institutes, a senior CTD official said.

One of the arrested militants is a former TTP commander from Swat, he said.

The militants were supported by their accomplices in Afghanistan, according to the official.

A CTD spokesperson said the militants sent letters to businessmen and owners of educational institutes, demanding large sums of money.

They demanded a total of Rs300 million in ten letters written to different people, the spokesperson said.

The militants had also written a letter to the CTD, threatening its officers with reprisal attacks if they acted against the extortionists, according to the spokesperson.

They used post-offices to send the letters.

The police would go after their accomplices based in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ttp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Islamabad extortion, Islamabad TTP arrests, TTP militants arrested in Islamabad, extortion in Islamabad,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cambridge International announces O Level, IGCSE and ICE results
Cambridge International announces O Level, IGCSE and ICE results
Shami faces abuse from angry Indian fans on social media
Shami faces abuse from angry Indian fans on social media
WC defeat: 'Not a good time for Pak-India ties'
WC defeat: ‘Not a good time for Pak-India ties’
Cut off Nasla Tower's water, electricity connections: Supreme Court
Cut off Nasla Tower’s water, electricity connections: Supreme Court
Don't try to be over smart: SC scolds Murtaza Wahab
Don’t try to be over smart: SC scolds Murtaza Wahab
Nasla Tower demolition: residents leave as authorities prepare for 'controlled...
Nasla Tower demolition: residents leave as authorities prepare for ‘controlled detonation’
Nasla Tower demolition, protest at Faizabad, CII meeting, TLP deadline
Nasla Tower demolition, protest at Faizabad, CII meeting, TLP deadline
India win 'behind' Pakistan ahead of New Zealand fixture: Philander
India win ‘behind’ Pakistan ahead of New Zealand fixture: Philander
Government releases 350 TLP workers: Sheikh Rasheed
Government releases 350 TLP workers: Sheikh Rasheed
Is PML-N gearing up for another deal?
Is PML-N gearing up for another deal?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.