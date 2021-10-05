Tuesday, October 5, 2021  | 27 Safar, 1443
Islamabad man granted bail in university rape case

Ibrahim Khan to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000

Posted: Oct 5, 2021
Photo: International Islamic University/website

The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to a man, accused of gang-raping a 22-year-old student at the International Islamic University. At a hearing on Tuesday, the suspect, identified as Ibrahim Khan, was presented in court amid tight security. Justice Athar Minallah issued a four-page written order in the case and approved Khan's bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000. The court said that the survivor didn't register an FIR against the accused, neither was his medical examination conducted. The complainant's statement under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure wasn't recorded too. "The police complaint was filed six days after the crime," Justice Minallah pointed out, adding that the investigation officer was not able to convince the court why the suspect should remain imprisoned. The victim's lawyer argued that Khan recorded three statements with the police. "All of them were conflicting each other." After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court ruled: "In light of the facts and circumstances of the present case, refusal of bail will tantamount to punishing the petitioner [Khan]." On September 21, Khan submitted a bail petition in the Islamabad High Court. It stated that the suspect, who is an MPhil student at the varsity, was falsely accused in the case. "He has no criminal record neither was any incriminating material recovered from him. The petitioner [Khan] has been incarcerated for one and a half months and further incarceration will not serve any useful purpose," the petition added. The case On June 18, the survivor was delivering food at the Islamic University’s hostel. When he came out of one of the rooms, he collapsed on the floor and was immediately moved to the PIMS Hospital by the hostel’s guards. According to the varsity’s rector, Dr Masoom Yasin, the survivor was a student of the Quaid-e-Azam University and worked as a delivery boy to meet his expenses. Two men, Ibrahim Khan and Mahmood Ashraf were expelled from the Islamic University and a disciplinary committee was set up to investigate the case. Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the case as well.
