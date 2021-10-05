Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The police baton-charged and fired tear gas at young doctors protesting outside the Pakistan Medical Commission in Islamabad Monday afternoon.

Young doctors from across the country gathered outside the Pakistan Medical Commission Tuesday morning. The protests began at 9:30am. Doctors from the Islamabad Young Doctors Association, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrived in the capital city to protest against the National Licensing Exams.

Initially, the protesters were chanting slogans against the PMC. The president of the YDA told SAMAA TV that their goal was to talk to the head of the commission around 4:30pm. The doctors planned to block the Srinagar Highway for traffic if their demands were not met.

Another delegation of doctors met Special Assistant to PM on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan.

All of a sudden, around 1:30pm, charged protesters headed towards the entrance of PMC and tried to break into the building. The police officers on the site were taken by surprise.

The police initially baton-charged doctors and then fired tear gas at them.

The clashes subsided after a number of protesters were arrested. An additional police contingent has been sent outside the PMC to prevent a similar incident again.

The chaos ensued after protesters broke into the PMC building. They crashed the building's gate after which the police took action. Both groups pelted each other with stones.

A number of doctors and police officers were injured in the clash, SAMAA TV reported. More than 15 protesters have been arrested as well.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad SSP Operations along with his team reached the scene. He tried to negotiate with the protesters but failed. No one from the PMC has, however, talked to the protesters so far.

Why are doctors protesting?

Hundreds of young doctors across the country have been protesting against the PMC. The demonstrators have demanded that the compulsion to sit the National Licensing Exam should be revoked.

The Pakistan Medical Commission has announced that in order to practice in Pakistan, doctors will have to take a licensing exam after completing five years of education. Young doctors argue that the additional examination was unfair as they had already passed the same exam to obtain their MBBS degrees.

Consequently, doctors across the country boycotted OPDs at government hospitals.