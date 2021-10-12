Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court

The Islamabad police have submitted evidence collected from Usman Mirza and his accomplices, accused of sexually harassing, torturing, and filming a young couple in Sector E-11, in a Islamabad sessions court.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the investigation officers appeared in court as witnesses. They said that the mobile phones seized from the suspects have been included in the case investigation.

“Three USBs were recovered from the men,” one of the police officers revealed. “They contained audio clips, inappropriate videos and a mobile phone backup.”

The new findings have been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency for a forensic examination.

The police officer added that one of the suspects, identified as Idris Qayyum Butt, extorted Rs6,000 from the victims. “The money was recovered during a raid at the suspect’s residence in I-10.”

After hearing the witnesses, the court decided to cross examine the suspects on Wednesday, October 13.

Earlier, on September 25, Usman Mirza and his accomplices were formally charged with the crime. According to the police challan submitted in court, the suspects extorted Rs1.15 million from the complainants. Mirza, the prime suspects, ridiculed and filmed them throughout the crime.

The case

Usman Mirza, co-owner of a car business in Islamabad, was arrested after a video surfaced on the internet showing him harassing and torturing a young couple at an apartment in Sector E-11. During raids in the next few days, his accomplices were arrested during raids from multiple areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Later, investigations revealed that Mirza had blackmailed and extorted money from the couple as well.

Last month, Islamabad Police DIG Afzal Kausar told a press conference that they had added new charges in the FIR under at least seven sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.