Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court

Suspects to be cross-examined

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Islamabad police have submitted evidence collected from Usman Mirza and his accomplices, accused of sexually harassing, torturing, and filming a young couple in Sector E-11, in a Islamabad sessions court. At a hearing on Tuesday, the investigation officers appeared in court as witnesses. They said that the mobile phones seized from the suspects have been included in the case investigation. "Three USBs were recovered from the men," one of the police officers revealed. "They contained audio clips, inappropriate videos and a mobile phone backup." The new findings have been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency for a forensic examination. The police officer added that one of the suspects, identified as Idris Qayyum Butt, extorted Rs6,000 from the victims. "The money was recovered during a raid at the suspect's residence in I-10." After hearing the witnesses, the court decided to cross examine the suspects on Wednesday, October 13. Earlier, on September 25, Usman Mirza and his accomplices were formally charged with the crime. According to the police challan submitted in court, the suspects extorted Rs1.15 million from the complainants. Mirza, the prime suspects, ridiculed and filmed them throughout the crime. The case Usman Mirza, co-owner of a car business in Islamabad, was arrested after a video surfaced on the internet showing him harassing and torturing a young couple at an apartment in Sector E-11. During raids in the next few days, his accomplices were arrested during raids from multiple areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Later, investigations revealed that Mirza had blackmailed and extorted money from the couple as well. Last month, Islamabad Police DIG Afzal Kausar told a press conference that they had added new charges in the FIR under at least seven sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. 375 (rape)384 (punishment for extortion)342 (punishment for wrongful confinement)114 (abettor present when offence is committed)395 (punishment of dacoity), 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman)377-B (sexual abuse)
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Islamabad police have submitted evidence collected from Usman Mirza and his accomplices, accused of sexually harassing, torturing, and filming a young couple in Sector E-11, in a Islamabad sessions court.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the investigation officers appeared in court as witnesses. They said that the mobile phones seized from the suspects have been included in the case investigation.

“Three USBs were recovered from the men,” one of the police officers revealed. “They contained audio clips, inappropriate videos and a mobile phone backup.”

The new findings have been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency for a forensic examination.

The police officer added that one of the suspects, identified as Idris Qayyum Butt, extorted Rs6,000 from the victims. “The money was recovered during a raid at the suspect’s residence in I-10.”

After hearing the witnesses, the court decided to cross examine the suspects on Wednesday, October 13.

Earlier, on September 25, Usman Mirza and his accomplices were formally charged with the crime. According to the police challan submitted in court, the suspects extorted Rs1.15 million from the complainants. Mirza, the prime suspects, ridiculed and filmed them throughout the crime.

The case

Usman Mirza, co-owner of a car business in Islamabad, was arrested after a video surfaced on the internet showing him harassing and torturing a young couple at an apartment in Sector E-11. During raids in the next few days, his accomplices were arrested during raids from multiple areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Later, investigations revealed that Mirza had blackmailed and extorted money from the couple as well.

Last month, Islamabad Police DIG Afzal Kausar told a press conference that they had added new charges in the FIR under at least seven sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

  • 375 (rape)
  • 384 (punishment for extortion)
  • 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement)
  • 114 (abettor present when offence is committed)
  • 395 (punishment of dacoity),
  • 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman)
  • 377-B (sexual abuse)

 
usman mirza case
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Islamabad couple harassment case, Islamabad assault case, islamabad court, police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan
Murder witness, masjid imam shot dead in Karachi
Murder witness, masjid imam shot dead in Karachi
Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines
Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines
Iran’s chief of armed forces to visit Pakistan Tuesday
Iran’s chief of armed forces to visit Pakistan Tuesday
Supreme Court keeps Saad Rizvi from being released
Supreme Court keeps Saad Rizvi from being released
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader
Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
Militant killed in North Waziristan
Militant killed in North Waziristan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.