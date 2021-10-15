Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad announces new school timings for winter

Classes to be conducted five days a week

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The district administration of Islamabad has announced new timings for schools during winters. Classes will be held from 8am to 2pm, a notification issued Friday stated. All the classes will be held in the morning shift. On Fridays, the timings will be 8:30am to 12:30pm. The government has also decided to give students holidays twice a week. Consequently, Saturdays will be off. Teachers and other schools staff may be called to work. Earlier, classes were being held six days a week because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Federal Directorate of Education has now clarified that classes with 100% attendance will be held five days a week. Here's a breakdown of timings: Double-shift schools: 8:30am to 1:30pm Morning-shift schools: 8:30am to 1:30pm Evening-shift schools: 1:30pm to 6:30pm Montessori and prep classes: 8:30am to 12:30pm Educational institutions across the country reopened on October 11. The government has made vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all students of 12 years and above. For the age group of 12 to 18 years, only Pfizer vaccine is being administered through mobile vaccination teams and all COVID vaccination centers. The National Command and Operation Centre has made vaccinations mandatory for students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. From October 15, only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to enter campuses.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The district administration of Islamabad has announced new timings for schools during winters. Classes will be held from 8am to 2pm, a notification issued Friday stated.

All the classes will be held in the morning shift. On Fridays, the timings will be 8:30am to 12:30pm.

The government has also decided to give students holidays twice a week. Consequently, Saturdays will be off. Teachers and other schools staff may be called to work.

Earlier, classes were being held six days a week because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Federal Directorate of Education has now clarified that classes with 100% attendance will be held five days a week.

Here’s a breakdown of timings:

  • Double-shift schools: 8:30am to 1:30pm
  • Morning-shift schools: 8:30am to 1:30pm
  • Evening-shift schools: 1:30pm to 6:30pm
  • Montessori and prep classes: 8:30am to 12:30pm

Educational institutions across the country reopened on October 11. The government has made vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all students of 12 years and above.

For the age group of 12 to 18 years, only Pfizer vaccine is being administered through mobile vaccination teams and all COVID vaccination centers.

The National Command and Operation Centre has made vaccinations mandatory for students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. From October 15, only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to enter campuses.

 
Islamabad schools
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another gang rape on motorway rattles Pakistan
Another gang rape on motorway rattles Pakistan
Traffic plan for Chup Tazia processions on Friday
Traffic plan for Chup Tazia processions on Friday
PIA suspends flights to Afghanistan
PIA suspends flights to Afghanistan
PM tells MPs issues on DG ISI appointment settled
PM tells MPs issues on DG ISI appointment settled
Flooding-prone Korangi causeway to be shut, replaced by flyover, expressway
Flooding-prone Korangi causeway to be shut, replaced by flyover, expressway
DNA be damned: flawed judgements in Mazaar gang rape acquittals
DNA be damned: flawed judgements in Mazaar gang rape acquittals
'No more roadblocks during international or local cricket matches'
‘No more roadblocks during international or local cricket matches’
After tip-off from US FIA arrests paedophile in Faisalabad
After tip-off from US FIA arrests paedophile in Faisalabad
Noor Mukadam case: Court indicts 12 including Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Court indicts 12 including Zahir Jaffer
Petroleum prices, DG ISI appointment, Green Line buses
Petroleum prices, DG ISI appointment, Green Line buses
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.