Islamabad announces new school timings for winter

The district administration of Islamabad has announced new timings for schools during winters. Classes will be held from 8am to 2pm, a notification issued Friday stated.

All the classes will be held in the morning shift. On Fridays, the timings will be 8:30am to 12:30pm.

The government has also decided to give students holidays twice a week. Consequently, Saturdays will be off. Teachers and other schools staff may be called to work.

Earlier, classes were being held six days a week because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Federal Directorate of Education has now clarified that classes with 100% attendance will be held five days a week.

Here’s a breakdown of timings:

Double-shift schools: 8:30am to 1:30pm

Morning-shift schools: 8:30am to 1:30pm

Evening-shift schools: 1:30pm to 6:30pm

Montessori and prep classes: 8:30am to 12:30pm

Educational institutions across the country reopened on October 11. The government has made vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all students of 12 years and above.

For the age group of 12 to 18 years, only Pfizer vaccine is being administered through mobile vaccination teams and all COVID vaccination centers.

The National Command and Operation Centre has made vaccinations mandatory for students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. From October 15, only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to enter campuses.