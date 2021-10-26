Is PML-N gearing up for another deal?

It has been nearly two years since the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz flew to London on medical grounds. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the seven-year sentence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for eight weeks in the Al Azizia case on October 29, 2019.

Now for the past two months, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is reportedly holding meetings with “important personalities” in London, sources privy to these developments said on Monday.

They contended that the PML-N leader has so far held five meetings with Pakistan’s influential political personalities.

In the meetings, several political developments were discussed, including the next general election in Pakistan. He is reported to have hinted at general elections being held by March next year.

Sources said that these figures met with Nawaz Sharif and other members of his family in London. These meetings, they said, occurred after Shehbaz Sharif was stopped from flying to London.

On May 8, the Federal Investigation Agency or FIA had asked Shehbaz Sharif to step down from a flight to London at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

He was released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on April 23 after a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court unanimously approved his bail in the money laundering case. The court had ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs5 million.

The PML-N president was also accompanied by Ataullah Tarrar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Azma Bokhari.

Aurangzeb remarked that stopping Shehbaz from traveling abroad was a violation of court orders.

So far, the meetings remained inconclusive but they are scheduled to be held again soon.

Javed Latif on Nadeem Malik Live

PML-N’s Javed Latif confirmed a report on SAMAA TV program Nadeem Malik Live on Monday. “There are many influential politicians who have been in touch with Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

These meetings are more frequent these days, he added.“Pakistan cannot succumb to someone’s stubbornness,” he said. “A disappointment (on this level) can lead to a civil war.”

