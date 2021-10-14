Thursday, October 14, 2021  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1443
Iran’s Maj-Gen Baqeri meets PN chief Admiral Niazi

The two commanders discuss the level of maritime cooperation

Posted: Oct 14, 2021
Photo: Sahar TV

Iran’s Chief of General Staff Maj-Gen Mohammad Hossein Baqeri called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Karachi on Thursday.

According to Sahar TV, General Baqeri and Admiral Niazi discussed issues of mutual interest, the latest state of relations between Iran and Pakistan and the level of cooperation between the two countries’ navies. The events that took place were also reviewed.

Earlier, the chief of Iran’s armed forces had separate meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Nadeem Raza in Islamabad on Wednesday.

 The meetings focused on key issues related to security of shared borders, regional peace and stability, the situation in the Islamic world and the establishment of law and order in Afghanistan in particular.

In addition, emphasis was placed on finding solutions to the important issues in the Muslim world, including Afghanistan and Yemen.

