Iran’s chief of armed forces to visit Pakistan Tuesday

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammed Bagheri is scheduled to pay an official visit to Pakistan in a bid to develop military and defense diplomacy.

Bagheri has been invited by the Chief of Army Staff or COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The will begin on Tuesday.

Heading a high-ranking military and security delegation, the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces is scheduled to meet with a number of senior political, security, and military officials in Pakistan, a report by Iranian news agency Irna said.

He will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the COAS, the chief of staff of the armed forces, as well as other military officials, during his stay in Islamabad.

Later, the Iranian team would also visit Karachi.

This trip is seen boosting military, defense, and security collaborations between the two countries.

Experts believe that the upcoming visit of the Iranian delegation to Pakistan is important in view of recent developments in the world, especially in Afghanistan.

The trip also indicates that Pakistani and Iranian military officials are determined to cooperate to enhance security in joint border areas, help regional peace, restore security and stability in Afghanistan, as well as hold consultations on problems of the Muslim world and show commitment to the fight against terrorism.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.