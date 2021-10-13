Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final

Notes from the newsroom
Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to retain the director-general of the Inter Services Intelligence, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Amir Dogar said on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday night.
He said that the prime minister wanted to keep DG ISI Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed on his post in view of the emerging situation in Afghanistan.
Dogar said that the prime minister took the cabinet into confidence on this issue and told the members that he wished to retain Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for a few months until a settlement in Afghanistan was achieved.
He quoted the prime minister as saying that he enjoyed an ideal relationship with Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.