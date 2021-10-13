Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final

Here are some of the major developments from Tuesday night and the stories we are following on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The government has said the new ISI chief will be appointed as per the law. The appointment will be finalised amicably. The premier has taken the cabinet members in confidence over the matter.

The rumors and speculations about the appointment of the new ISI chief also affected the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday and the market went into a downward spiral losing 647 points on the 100 index.

Internet service has been restored in Europe and Asia. According to PTA, internet speed is completely restored in Pakistan which had been slow down for 30 hours.

Jam Kamal Khan rescinded his resignation on Tuesday, citing some friends who he said had advised him to continue as the chief of the Balochistan Awami Party. In the meantime, BAP appointed Zahoor Buledi as the interim party chief.

President Arif Alvi appointed Zahir Shah the new deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau.

Central Punjab will play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the National T20 today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to retain the director-general of the Inter Services Intelligence, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Amir Dogar said on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday night.

He said that the prime minister wanted to keep DG ISI Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed on his post in view of the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

Dogar said that the prime minister took the cabinet into confidence on this issue and told the members that he wished to retain Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for a few months until a settlement in Afghanistan was achieved.

He quoted the prime minister as saying that he enjoyed an ideal relationship with Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.