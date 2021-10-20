Inflation, dengue, opposition: PM Imran calls three ’emergency’ provincial meetings

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called three separate provincial emergency meetings with leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Wednesday. The move comes after the Pakistan Democratic Movement announced country-wide protests against inflation.

The premier and PTI leaders from Punjab will gather at 4pm today. The meeting will be attended by Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Plannings Minister Asad Umar, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, and Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Later in the day, the prime minister will meet governors and provincial ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh as well.

According to reports, a plan to counter anti-government protests will be devised and important recommendations on controlling inflation will be taken from the party leaders.

The meeting will brief the PM on government policies against dengue fever that has tightened its grip around the country. So far, more than 5,000 cases of the fever have been reported.

PDM protests

The opposition alliance’s decision of protests was taken after the government increased petrol prices. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif held a high-level meeting of the party Tuesday to finalise the schedule for protests and rallies against PTI and PM Imran.

The first demonstration will be held in Rawalpindi Wednesday. PDM leaders have, on the other hand, convened a gathering in Islamabad late in the day to work out dates for protests in the capital city.