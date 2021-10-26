Inflation catches train: Pakistan increases railway fares

Rail fares for people across the country will increase by 10% from November, adding pressure to incomes already squeezed by rising inflation.

The Pakistan Railways, on Tuesday, announced an increase in ticket prices for passenger trains. The fares for freight trains have, on the other hand, been hiked by 5%.

Nazia Jabeen, the department’s spokesperson, told SAMAA Digital that the new rates for passenger and cargo trains will come into effect from November 1 and November 5, respectively.

A 10% increase in fares means that an Rs1,000 ticket will now cost Rs1,100. A person traveling from Karachi to Lahore in economy class for Rs1,500 will have to purchase the ticket for Rs1,650 from November.

The decision comes amid a price hike of most commodities nationwide. According to the railway department, the increase in fares is a result of the surge in petrol prices.

Earlier this month, the government increased the petrol price by Rs10.49 taking the commodity to a record high of Rs137.79. High-Speed Diesel price has been increased by Rs12.49 to Rs134.48 per liter.