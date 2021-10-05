India’s malicious propaganda against Pakistan will be effectively neutralized: Army

Malicious propaganda targeting Pakistan by the Indian military will be neutralized effectively to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity, this resolve was expressed at the 244th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said the baseless propaganda reflects India’s frustration and an attempt to divert the world’s attention from their internal contradictions, especially gross human rights violations, being committed in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The forum took a comprehensive review of the evolving security situation in the region with a particular focus on border management and internal security.

Participants of the conference were informed about measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of enemy forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard-earned peace and stability.

The forum also expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian crisis and unstable security situation in Afghanistan, concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by the international community was imperative for peace and stability in the war-torn country and the entire region.

Appreciating operational preparedness of all military formations, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said that there was a need to focus on training, including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries, and the conduct of joint exercises in the operational and counter-terrorism domain.