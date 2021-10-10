Sunday, October 10, 2021  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1443
Indian forces detain 500 in Kashmir after targeted killings

A new militant group has claimed responsibility for the deaths

Posted: Oct 10, 2021
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

A security personnel checks the scooter of a commuter along a street in Srinagar on October 9, 2021, after recent attacks by the suspected anti-India militants in Indian-administered Kashmir. PHOTO AFP

Security forces in the Indian held Kashmir have arrested nearly 500 local Kashmiris after a spate of targeted killings, officials said on Sunday.

Seven civilians were shot dead in six days last week, news agency AFP reported.

Nearly 500 residents suspected to have links with banned religious and militant groups were detained across the disputed territory following the shootings, a senior police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“No stone will be left unturned to find the killers,” the officer added.

A top anti-terrorism intelligence officer was sent by New Delhi to the region to head up the investigation.

India’s counter-terrorism task force, the National Investigation Agency, summoned 40 schoolteachers in the main city of Srinagar for questioning on Sunday, officials said.

Authorities say at least 29 civilians — including workers from pro-India political parties — have been shot dead in Kashmir so far this year.

Twenty-two of them were Muslims, officials added.

The latest deaths were two teachers from the minority Sikh and Hindu communities, who were shot by gunmen at a government-run school in Srinagar on Thursday.

Another man was shot dead by security forces on Thursday when his car did not stop at a checkpoint.

Their deaths came two days after three civilians were killed in separate street shootings within 90 minutes.

New militant group

A relatively new militant group The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the latest deaths and accused those killed of working for “occupier mercenary forces and occupier stooges”.

The statements, issued only in English, were circulated in numerous WhatsApp groups. They could not be independently verified by AFP.

The killings have instilled fear among Kashmir’s non-Muslim communities, with local media reporting that people were fleeing the region.

On Saturday, Human Rights Watch called for the alleged perpetrators as well as Indian security forces accused of abuses including harassment, torture and extrajudicial killings to be held accountable for their actions.

“Kashmiris are caught in unending violence from attacks by militants and abuses by government authorities and security forces,” HRW’s South Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly said in a statement.

