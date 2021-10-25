Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
Cricket

India win ‘behind’ Pakistan ahead of New Zealand fixture: Philander

Pakistan play New Zealand on Tuesday

Posted: Oct 25, 2021
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter / ICC

Pakistan bowling coach Vernon Philander said Monday that his team have already put their momentous win over India “behind them” as they prepare to face New Zealand, just 48 hours after securing a first ever victory over their neighbours at the T20 World Cup.  

“Obviously it was a brilliant performance by the team yesterday,” said Philander of the 10-wicket rout in Dubai.

“I think it also comes on the back of some hard work in the last two and a half weeks. So the boys are in a good space.”

On Tuesday, 2009 champions Pakistan play the Black Caps in Sharjah in their second match of the Super 12 stage.

“We have highlighted the importance of really staying grounded,” said the former South African fast bowler.

“Last night was a massive win for all the boys, make no mistake about it.

“But we’ve also got a tournament at hand and the boys will stay focused. Really today’s team talk was about putting last night behind us and to focus on what’s obviously to come tomorrow.”

“It will be another big game and hopefully the boys will reset and be ready and focused.”

The win over India was Pakistan’s first in 13 attempts in World Cups since 1992, after losing seven matches in the 50-over event and five at the Twenty20 edition.

Philander praised Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, for restricting India to a below-par 151-7 in their 20 overs.

“He (Shaheen) is such a wonderful talent,” said Philander of the tall left-armer who dismissed India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with his first seven deliveries.

He went on to claim the wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 3-31 and the man-of-the match award.

“You have to make sure you encourage him to keep doing what he’s doing and he was superb against India,” said Philander.

Pakistan will resist the temptation of changing a winning side against New Zealand but may bring in left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in place of a fast bowler.

Philander, 36, retired from international cricket last year after playing 64 Tests, 30 One-Day Internationals and seven T20 Internationals.

Last month he was appointed bowling coach for the World Cup after Pakistan great Waqar Younis resigned.

