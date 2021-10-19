Imtiaz Super Market robbed of nearly a million: police

Two suspects guarded outside during the robbery

Seven robbers deprived Imtiaz Super Market, in Karachi's Bahadurabad, of cash amounting to almost a million on October 17, the police confirmed on Monday.

Five robbers, they said, entered the departmental store while two others remained on guard outside.

According to police, the suspects also held a security guard hostage during the robbery.

The five armed men robbed Rs935,600 from cash counters. One of the suspects is reported to have hit a staff member but no major injury was reported.

The police have taken the security guard into custody and are questioning him. Further investigations are underway.

