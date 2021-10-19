Imran pledges to transform Pakistan into a model welfare state

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to continue the struggle for turning Pakistan into a welfare state on the model of Riyasat Madina to take care of poor people, uphold justice, raise moral standards, stop corruption and preserve the family system.

He was speaking on the occasion of the Eid Miladun Nabi at the convention center in Islamabad on Tuesday.

At the outset, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated officials and the people for putting on such a great show in all cities and towns across Pakistan to celebrate the advent of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that this was an auspicious day, but people ought to know why they were celebrating this occasion in the first place.

He presented the audience with a short video highlighting the achievements of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Emphasizing upon the need to instill moral superiority, he said that people should follow just what the Quran instructed: To follow in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that it was enough to achieve greatness.

Pointing out that when the Prophet (PBUH) arrived in Madina in 622 AD, there were just 600 men and women, he said that within just 10 years the map of Arabia was remade. The number of men who died in all the wars during that decade was no more than 1,400. Initially, he said, Muslims established their rule over a piece of land just 150 miles wide and the number of Muslims had risen from just 600 to 125,000.

This change, he insisted, had not been brought about by the edge of the sword, but because the people’s mindset had undergone a great transformation.

He reminded that Quran instructed Muslims time and again to emulate the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Prime Minister Imran Khan wondered why did God wanted the people to follow his actions in letter and spirit and explained that it was because God wanted to improve “all of us”.

Elaborating the principles upon which the state of Madina was founded, he said that improving moral standards was key to a better society. Morality, he said, was based on knowing what was good and what was bad. Other principles, he said, included honesty, integrity, justice and rule of law.

According to him, all nations that emerged superior to others were steeped in morality and social justice.

He said that over the past 25 years, he and his party were struggling to uphold the supremacy of law, adding that a banana republic was where there was no rule of law and injustice prevailed.

Another principle, he said, was supporting the weaker segments of society. He said that when such people were given support and opportunities, they tend to create a better society that was independent in every sense of the word.

India, he said, was always easy to conquer because of the prevailing feudal system which was anchored in the principle of ‘might is right’, but it was almost impossible to rule Afghanistan or the tribal areas in Pakistan because they had institutionalized justice with their Jirga system.

The state of Madina, Imran Khan said, provided a rule of law and accorded basic rights to all segments of society in addition to instituting merit without discrimination.

Citing the examples of Hazrat Bilal ibn Rabah (RA) and Salman Farsi (RA), he said that both of them belonged to the poor sections of the society, but the former was elevated to the post of finance minister while the latter was appointed as the governors of Madain.

A leader, he said, should be honest and trustworthy, fearless. He said that all men feared death, humiliation and unemployment but all of these were God’s domains.

“When one relinquish control over the things one feared, he becomes truly fearless,” Imran Khan said.

Khan said that the Rehmatullil Alameen Authority would conduct research how so many leaders emerged in such a short time.

Another revolutionary step taken by the Prophet (PBUH) was according to rights to women, bringing them at par with men.

Slaves were given status and rights too, he said.

The state, he said, also owned the responsibility for its elderly population by paying them pensions, rights were also accorded to widows, orphans and all the weaker segments of the society.

Giving examples of Sufi saints, he said they had all devoted their lives to emulating the Prophet (PBUH).

“Every single one of them followed in his footsteps and achieved greatness because of it,” he said.

He said that when he first visited England, he saw for the first time in his life how a welfare state worked. Everyone, he said, was entitled to health and security and even the jobless were given unemployment benefits.

Pointing out that the English justice system tolerated everything but perjury, he said that no one was allowed to lie in court under oath.

Referring to the proceedings in the Panama Papers case, he said that he and his colleagues had to endure lies of such a magnitude that it was impossible to comprehend.

“Once the courts were told about a letter from Qatar, and then the issue of Calibri font happened. The font in question was introduced in 2007 but a contract was shown to be signed in 2006, a year before the font was introduced in the market,” he maintained.

He said that nothing happened when the people in question perjured themselves under oath. “They were not punished for all the lies they told the court under oath,” he said.

Imran Khan said that one should also have the moral authority to dispense justice.

He said that without high moral standards, one could not imagine the Westminster-styled democracy to flourish. He said that it was unthinkable to buy or sell votes in England or induce anyone to cross the floor with greed or duress.

He said that if anyone there was even accused of misappropriating public money, he could not appear in the media.

He said that just following in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was enough to achieve greatness and that was why he was the role model for all humanity.

“Until we restore the rule of law in the country, we cannot make any progress in any sphere nor could we achieve prosperity. Our greatest assets are the overseas Pakistanis,” Imran Khan said.

He said that people went abroad to get better employment opportunities and worked hard.

“Some of them even had enough money to repay all the country’s foreign debts, but they were unable to return to the country because of systemic failure here,” the prime minister said.

According to him, morality, social justice and rule of law were key to achieving progress and prosperity.

Reminding people of Germany and Japan in the aftermath of World War II, he said that just 10 years after all of Germany had been leveled by allied bombing and two atom bombs had been detonated over Japan, they both achieved progress because of the rule of law and justice.

Giving the example of Lebanon, he said that Beirut was once considered the Paris of the Middle East, but now most of its population had fallen below the poverty line.

He said that countries similar to Pakistan were known as banana republics because they had no rule of law and justice was unheard of there.

“As much as $1,000 billion flow out of these countries every year into offshore bank accounts and after money laundering lands in England and other western countries where people buy valuable properties,” he said.

He said that all these countries lacked moral high ground and they were also helpless in protecting their people against injustices.

“The greatest challenge confronting us is providing guidance to our youth because they form the majority of our population,” the prime minister said.

Rehmatulil Alameen Authority

Referring to the Rehmatulil Alameen Authority, he said its first and foremost priority would be to promote the life values of the Prophet (PBUH).

It would, he said, would also promote social justice, rule of law.

The government, he said, had also introduced Ehsaas Program for providing loans on easy terms, adding that the government was aiming to provide health cards all over Punjab after the program’s success in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rehmaulil Alameen Authority would also monitor and curb sex crimes and obscenity in a bid to protect the family system in the country.

“The authority will also move to protect our culture and also assess the impact of indecency in our society. We simply cannot deprive our children of mobile phones,” the prime minister said.

Chairman of the authority, he said, would be a scholar who had authored books on Seerah, with impeccable academic credentials.

The authority, he said, would coordinate research on Seerah and it would introduce a course on Seeratun Nabi in 8, 9 and 10 standards.

Another arm of the authority, he said, would monitor and curb media indoctrination and provide alternative media for children and adolescents. It would also promote programs on Seerah, he said.

There would be an international call for promoting the respect of the Prophet at the international level, capable of responding in a rational way to blasphemous content appearing in the western media, he said.

The prime minister also said that the authority would also promote the conduct of research in universities on Muslim tenets and the life of the Prophet (PBUH).

It would also have a special projects cell for promoting Seerah. “It will promote humanity and abhorring use of force in society,” he said.

Scholarships, he said, would also be provided to students at all levels, funding poor students unable to finish their studies on their own.

Our government, he said, would promote and protect the respect of the Holy Prophet at all levels.

