Imran and Xi Jinping agreed to further bilateral economic ties

Pakistan and China have agreed to further strengthen bilateral economic and commercial ties, including the full realization of the potential offered by the Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.

This came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Xi on the centenary of the Communist Party of China, the unprecedented victory in the Chinese people’s battle to eradicate absolute poverty, and appreciated China’s stellar development in four decades of reform and opening up.

The two leaders also felicitated each other on the important milestone of 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Flag of Pakistan&Flag of China, reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, & discussed the regional & international situation.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen Pakistan-China cooperation in the relevant areas and to promote CPEC’s green development as a high-quality demonstration of the Belt and Road Initiative or BRI.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan. They called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and flight of people as well as continued engagement for the rebuilding of the country.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries.

Imran Khan has also invited the Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan soon.