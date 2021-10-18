Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Oct 18, 2021
Posted: Oct 18, 2021

Here are some of the news we will be following today, Monday, October 18.

The talks between a Pakistani delegation and an IMF team have failed to make headway, leaving the 6th review of the IMF programme for Pakistan inconclusive. Room for further discussions still exists and the round of talks could be extended to next week as the Pakistani delegation is expected to prolong its stay in Washington DC.

Hence, it is a deadlock and not a failure. The impression that talks with the IMF have failed is false, said Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. Read the full story here.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced Sunday that PPP workers would protest in their home districts against the government and on November 30, the PPP would commemorate its foundation day by holding the main ceremony in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where Imran’s PTI government rules. He said PPP’s jiyalas would not spare Imran Khan. Bilawal said the countdown for Imran Khan to go home had started.

The government has increased the price of petrol. Inflation has ignited. Basic necessities have become out of reach of the people. Ghee and oil prices hike. Transporters started charging extra fares.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM has decided to launch a nationwide agitation against government over rising inflation, a day after the federal government announced a major price hike for petroleum products.

The excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup has begun. The day-one of the mega event already lived up to its mark when Scotland upset group favourite Bangladesh in their opening match of the campaign.

Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests

Auto rickshaw drivers stage a demonstration to protest against the rising fuel prices in Lahore on October 17, 2021. PHOTO AFP
Members of the Awami Rickshaw Drivers Union staged a protest against high fuel prices on Sunday in Lahore and said that if the government did not push petrol and natural gas prices down, they would stage an indefinite sit-in.

Protestors were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the government actions. They also shouted full-throated slogans expressing their resentment.

The chairman of the rickshaw union, Majeed Ghori, said that if the fuel prices were not decreased within the next 24 hours, they would stage sit-ins at busy intersections in the city, blocking them for traffic.

He warned that if their demands were not met, they would stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister House.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented fuel price hike is affecting transporters as much as commuters.

