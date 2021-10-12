Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Advocate Waqas Malik files a petition on his behalf

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Samaa Digital

The Islamabad High Court has accepted the last petition filed by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who died on October 10, for a hearing.

The father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb held a meetin with a lawyer, Waqas Malik, just two days before his death.

He wanted to challenge what he described as the flawed MDCAT 2021 in court.Bringing forward various objections, he said that the MDCAT had destroyed the lives of thousands of students.

He also expressed his disappointment at the government’s treatment of young doctors across the country.

Later, Dr Khan signed the petition which stated that the results of the MDCAT 2021 should be declared null and void.

After the death of Dr Qadeer, the lawyer filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court which was allowed for a formal hearing.

The petition seeks to annul PMC’s Conduct of Examination Regulation 2021.

The court served notices on all respondents and told the ministry of interior to produce the record of FIR registered against medical students.

Waqas Malik has become a co-petitioner to avoid legal complications. The case was adjourned for three weeks.

Medical students across the country have been protesting against the entry tests held for medical and dental colleges. Recently, the PMC announced that around 65% of candidates failed to pass the exams this year.

