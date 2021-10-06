Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’

Gibrail's admission restored unconditionally

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

The Institute of Business Administration Karachi’s Disciplinary Committee has reinstated the final year student Mohammad Gibrail Tuesday.

“The credit goes to students who were firm and stood against the decision,” said Gibrail’s lawyer and social activist Jibran Nasir. “Gibrail is an inspiration to many now.”

The IBA disciplinary committee, headed by IBA Executive Director Dr Syed Akbar Zaidi, has announced it will form a student body ‘to make IBA safer’.

The committee has decided to give students representation in such cases to ensure transparency in harassment cases.

Mohammad Gibrail’s admission has been restored unconditionally. Earlier, Gibrail was asked to remove the Facebook post and issue an apology.

“We need to ensure transparent discussions on such issues instead of universities trying to brush off incidents,” said Jibran Nasir.

Highlighting the importance of student bodies in the university, Jibran Nasir said, “We need apolitical environment on campuses with vibrant and robust student unions.” That’s the only way to empower youth and prepare them for leadership roles, he added.

The case at IBA

On August 25, Mohammad Gibrail, enrolled in BS Economics (as Muhammad Jibrail) at IBA, posted a note on Facebook to share what he described as “workplace harassment” at the finance department. He asked the woman to file with IBA’s Anti-Harassment Committee.

The repercussion of posting about the harassment case on social media a committee was set up to decide his fate at the institution.

In the committee, Gibrail was told to issue an apology to the institution and delete his Facebook post.

On August 26, Gibrail put up another post, saying that he sent an email to the Anti-Harassment Committee but didn’t receive a response. “If IBA does not take strict action against that culprit and his accomplices, we will approach the Sindh Government and Government of Pakistan.”

On September 17, IBA students recorded a protest and demanded justice.

Gibrail’s expulsion

On September 29, IBA announced the expulsion of Mohammad Gibrail.

The notice states that IBA provides a number of platforms to students to address their concerns. They include the Grievance Committee, Anti-Harassment Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Office of the Registrar, and the Executive Director’s Office. The varsity has zero tolerance for anyone who chooses to “disrupt the ethics, values and standards of IBA”.

The IBA charged Gibrail with offenses including defamation and inciting students to protest.

