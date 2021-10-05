I have had enough: Aamir Liaquat on resigning from PTI

Politician and TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat has said that he has resigned from the National Assembly as well as from the party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Two more resignations are expected from NA, he claimed.

“I have had enough and can’t take it anymore,” said Aamir Liaquat in SAMAA TV program 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz. “I don’t want to reveal the reason behind it but ‘it’s huge’ and Pakistan will be shocked to know.”

PTI was fragmented in different groups, he said.

According to him, Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Imran Ismail were heading their own factions.

“Why are ministers named in the Pandora Papers still holding on to their portfolios,” he wondered. “Imran Khan has been the flag bearer of the anti-corruption campaign. Why is he quiet?”

Aamir Liaquat said that Imran Khan would always be “my leader”.

“Yes, I have resigned but I am not going anywhere,” he said.

“Whatever is happening in Pakistan is wrong and I just can’t bear to see it,” Aamir said. “You [Imran Khan] cannot ignore the (misery suffered by the) nation.”

The prime minister, he said, was ignoring Karachi. “He held no meeting with representatives of Karachi, why?”

Earlier in the day, Aamir Liaquat announced his resignation as a member of the National Assembly. “May Allah help and support Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Allah Hafiz,” he tweeted.

This is not the first time Liaquat resigned. Last year, he declared his intention to resign over load-shedding from his Karachi constituency.

“I confess that I am a helpless MNA of Karachi. I am unable to provide electricity to the people of my city. I cannot see the people of my city suffer. I will ask the prime minister for time and submit my resignation,” he had tweeted.

The former MQM leader reversed his decision after a meeting with the prime minister.

Aamir Liaquat was elected on the NA-245 seat from Karachi on PTI ticket in the 2018 general elections.