Housing society offices set on fire after guards kill two

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Protestors have set fire to the offices of a housing society in Gujrat’s Sarai Alamgir town after private guards shot dead two people.

Angry protestors also staged a sit-in on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, causing traffic blockage.

TV footage showed plumes of smoke rising from a building as it disappeared behind flames. At least four motorcycles were also set on fire.

Local people have alleged that private guards employed by the housing society tried to evict people from their lands and fired shots on them, killing two and wounding 11 including a woman, SAMAA TV’s Syed Zulfiqar Haider reported.

The deaths enraged the locals who responded by attacking the offices of the housing society. They also took the dead bodies to the GT road and began a sit-in.

The District Police Officer (DPO) rushed to the area to negotiate with the protesters and end the road blockage.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed to the spot. However, no arrests have been reported.

Rescue sources said two of the injured were in critical condition.