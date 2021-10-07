Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities

Hot and dry weather has been forecast in Karachi and other major cities of the country in the next 24 hours the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Thursday.

The Met Office said it expected a low of 33 degrees Celsius and a high of 35 degrees. Humidity is at 70%.

The new rain system was expected to hit Karachi last week which could be turned into a cyclone but it moved to Balochistan.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, a rain-thunderstorm took place in Bannu and Parachinar.