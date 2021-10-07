Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities

Humidity is at 70%

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo:file

Hot and dry weather has been forecast in Karachi and other major cities of the country in the next 24 hours the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Thursday.

The Met Office said it expected a low of 33 degrees Celsius and a high of 35 degrees. Humidity is at 70%.

The new rain system was expected to hit Karachi last week which could be turned into a cyclone but it moved to Balochistan.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, a rain-thunderstorm took place in Bannu and Parachinar.

Temperatures in some major cities was recorded this morning as Islamabad 33 degrees, Lahore 34, Peshawar 35, Quetta 29, Gilgit 10, Murree 14 and Muzaffarabad 18 degrees.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Weather
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, weather, hot and dry
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
Omer Sharif laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed new DG ISI
Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed new DG ISI
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
Who else is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mazaar?
Who else is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mazaar?
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani stopped from leaving the country
Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani stopped from leaving the country
President Arif Alvi to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh Naseem
President Arif Alvi to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh Naseem
Lawyer arrested for vandalising Lahore High Court's copy branch
Lawyer arrested for vandalising Lahore High Court’s copy branch
Punjab removes spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan
Punjab removes spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan
Govt to launch 'game changer' STEM programme for students
Govt to launch ‘game changer’ STEM programme for students
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.