Tuesday, October 19, 2021  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Hindu Pundit pays homage by reciting Naat in Lahore

Bhagat Laal says inter-faith harmony among Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) teachings

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

A Hindu Pundit paid homage to the memory of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by reciting a Naat. The event was organized to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Bhagat Laal says with his presence, Muhammad blessed the entire world. “He primarily gave the lesson of inter-faith harmony. I can sacrifice my life for him,” the Pundit said. Laal stunned the crowd with a soulful Naat, Muqadas Raasta Dai Kar Deen Dunya Mai Sikhaya.

The organizer of the event said that this event will continue for seven days in 11 different venues.

The event was held at the Lahore Railway Station. Several sports clubs participated in the event and children performed martial arts and boxing. Participants then headed to join the grand rally in Lahore.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
rabi-ul-awwal
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hindu Pundit pays homage by reciting Naat in Lahore, Hindu Pundit naat in Lahore, Eid Millad un Nabi in Lahore
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imtiaz Super Market robbed of nearly a million: police
Imtiaz Super Market robbed of nearly a million: police
Pakistan Navy intercepts another Indian submarine
Pakistan Navy intercepts another Indian submarine
Here's Karachi's traffic plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal
Here’s Karachi’s traffic plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal
DG ISI Gen Faiz Hameed briefs COAS on security: ISPR
DG ISI Gen Faiz Hameed briefs COAS on security: ISPR
Govt moves to cut taxes on commodities for price reduction
Govt moves to cut taxes on commodities for price reduction
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations across Pakistan today
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations across Pakistan today
Khalilzad steps down as US withdraws from Afghanistan talks
Khalilzad steps down as US withdraws from Afghanistan talks
Malala writes to Taliban one month after girls' school ban
Malala writes to Taliban one month after girls’ school ban
Four airlines served notices for cancelling 383 domestic flights
Four airlines served notices for cancelling 383 domestic flights
Four hurt in firing in Multan Nishtar Hospital’s emergency ward
Four hurt in firing in Multan Nishtar Hospital’s emergency ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.