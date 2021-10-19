Hindu Pundit pays homage by reciting Naat in Lahore

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Hindu Pundit paid homage to the memory of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by reciting a Naat. The event was organized to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Bhagat Laal says with his presence, Muhammad blessed the entire world. “He primarily gave the lesson of inter-faith harmony. I can sacrifice my life for him,” the Pundit said. Laal stunned the crowd with a soulful Naat, Muqadas Raasta Dai Kar Deen Dunya Mai Sikhaya.

The organizer of the event said that this event will continue for seven days in 11 different venues.

The event was held at the Lahore Railway Station. Several sports clubs participated in the event and children performed martial arts and boxing. Participants then headed to join the grand rally in Lahore.

