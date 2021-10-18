Here’s Karachi’s traffic plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal

The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for the 12th Rabiul Awwal processions, which would emerge from Boulton Market on Tuesday.

The traffic police specified the procession route and identified alternate ways that residents can take it. The procession routes will be closed with containers.

The main procession would start at 3pm from Memon Masjid, Boulton Market which would go through MA Jinnah Road and end at Nishtar Park. A public meeting will be held at Nishtar Park at 5pm.

Beginning from Monday, MA Jinnah Road has been blocked between Tibet Center and Mama Parsi School. The cut in front of the Radio Pakistan building for approaching Pakistan Post Office has also been closed for traffic.

A map of the procession route issued by the Karachi Traffic Police. Photo: SAMAA Digital

Traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted to Jail Road from Teen Hatti. No traffic would be allowed on the procession route from the Gurumandir Chowk.

People coming from Stadium Road to MA Jinnah Road will have to use Kashmir Road, Sharea Faisal and Sharah-e-Quaideen.

People traveling from Rashid Minhas Road towards the city can use the Hasan Square-SITE route.

According to a notification issued Monday, mobile network around the routes of the procession will be affected. A ban has been imposed on pillion riding as well.