Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Here’s Karachi’s traffic plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal

The main procession starts at 3pm

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for the 12th Rabiul Awwal processions, which would emerge from Boulton Market on Tuesday. The traffic police specified the procession route and identified alternate ways that residents can take it. The procession routes will be closed with containers. The main procession would start at 3pm from Memon Masjid, Boulton Market which would go through MA Jinnah Road and end at Nishtar Park. A public meeting will be held at Nishtar Park at 5pm. Beginning from Monday, MA Jinnah Road has been blocked between Tibet Center and Mama Parsi School. The cut in front of the Radio Pakistan building for approaching Pakistan Post Office has also been closed for traffic. A map of the procession route issued by the Karachi Traffic Police. Photo: SAMAA Digital Traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted to Jail Road from Teen Hatti. No traffic would be allowed on the procession route from the Gurumandir Chowk. People coming from Stadium Road to MA Jinnah Road will have to use Kashmir Road, Sharea Faisal and Sharah-e-Quaideen. People traveling from Rashid Minhas Road towards the city can use the Hasan Square-SITE route. According to a notification issued Monday, mobile network around the routes of the procession will be affected. A ban has been imposed on pillion riding as well.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for the 12th Rabiul Awwal processions, which would emerge from Boulton Market on Tuesday.

The traffic police specified the procession route and identified alternate ways that residents can take it. The procession routes will be closed with containers.

The main procession would start at 3pm from Memon Masjid, Boulton Market which would go through MA Jinnah Road and end at Nishtar Park. A public meeting will be held at Nishtar Park at 5pm.

Beginning from Monday, MA Jinnah Road has been blocked between Tibet Center and Mama Parsi School. The cut in front of the Radio Pakistan building for approaching Pakistan Post Office has also been closed for traffic.

A map of the procession route issued by the Karachi Traffic Police. Photo: SAMAA Digital

Traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted to Jail Road from Teen Hatti. No traffic would be allowed on the procession route from the Gurumandir Chowk.

People coming from Stadium Road to MA Jinnah Road will have to use Kashmir Road, Sharea Faisal and Sharah-e-Quaideen.

People traveling from Rashid Minhas Road towards the city can use the Hasan Square-SITE route.

According to a notification issued Monday, mobile network around the routes of the procession will be affected. A ban has been imposed on pillion riding as well.

 
Karachi Rabiul Awwal Traffic plan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi traffic plan, 12th rabiul awwal, Eid Milad-un-Nabi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
Zahir Jaffer's mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Zahir Jaffer’s mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
How are people importing lions, endangered animals, court asks FBR
How are people importing lions, endangered animals, court asks FBR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.