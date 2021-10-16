Saturday, October 16, 2021  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1443
Harnai earthquake survivor succumbs to injuries

Man arrested trying to siphon off relief goods

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

A man injured in the earthquake that hit Harnai and other northeastern towns of Balochistan earlier this month has died at a private hospital in Karachi.

Mohammad Ashiq was rescued from the rubble in Harnai after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted Balochistan on October 7.

The earthquake left about two dozen people dead and several others wounded. An exact death toll has not been determined so far and journalists from the region have reported varying figures ranging from 20 to 26.

Ashiq was moved to Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, family sources said on Saturday.

Harnai district administrations and security forces continue to provide relief aid to the earthquake victims. However, fears of misappropriation loom over the relief work.

On Saturday, a man was arrested trying to take away relief goods meant to be distributed among the quake victims.

Harnai Deputy Commissioner Sohail Anwar Hashmi told journalists that during a search the levies had arrested a man who was transporting a tent and some ration from Harnai in a wagon.

Meanwhile, the region continues to experience aftershocks. A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was also recorded on Saturday. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the quake was 15km, and its epicentre was near Harnai.

earthquake harnai
 
Harnai earthquake, earthquake survivor dies, earthquake relief aid misappropriation,
 

