Govt to launch ‘game changer’ STEM programme for students

President Arif Alvi will launch a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics programme for higher-secondary students across the country today [Wednesday].

The new project will be launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology at 50 public schools. Students of grades nine to 12 will be selected on the basis of their ability and talent.

According to Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, the STEM programme has been under the works since 2020. “We have worked day and night to give it a practical shape.”

Special laboratories will be built at school and teachers will be with training, he said. “The first 50 schools will be associated with universities as well. The schools have been selected purely on merit, not political reasons.”

Excited to be leading the STEM pilot project. The step is taken to enhance problem based learning along with self directed learning in schools.

Faraz added that the programme will give Pakistani students an edge globally.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed the STEM project a “game-changer”.

We hope more schools will adopt the STEM model following its implementation in 450 schools initially. Universities have been instructed to “adopt” schools and improve the level of science education, he tweeted Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the programme last year in collaboration with varsities. Around 100,000 children in 400 schools will have access to education and training in modern sciences through the project.