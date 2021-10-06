Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt to launch ‘game changer’ STEM programme for students

New project to be introduced in 50 public schools initially

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Photo: Arif Alvi/Instagram

Listen to the story
President Arif Alvi will launch a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics programme for higher-secondary students across the country today [Wednesday]. The new project will be launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology at 50 public schools. Students of grades nine to 12 will be selected on the basis of their ability and talent. According to Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, the STEM programme has been under the works since 2020. "We have worked day and night to give it a practical shape." Special laboratories will be built at school and teachers will be with training, he said. "The first 50 schools will be associated with universities as well. The schools have been selected purely on merit, not political reasons." Excited to be leading the STEM pilot project by @MinistryofST. The step is taken to enhance problem based learning along with self directed learning in schools. Looking forward to the launch today alongside hon’ble president @ArifAlvi. pic.twitter.com/4ngjrhke2H— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 6, 2021 Faraz added that the programme will give Pakistani students an edge globally. Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed the STEM project a "game-changer". We hope more schools will adopt the STEM model following its implementation in 450 schools initially. Universities have been instructed to "adopt" schools and improve the level of science education, he tweeted Wednesday. Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the programme last year in collaboration with varsities. Around 100,000 children in 400 schools will have access to education and training in modern sciences through the project.
FaceBook WhatsApp

President Arif Alvi will launch a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics programme for higher-secondary students across the country today [Wednesday].

The new project will be launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology at 50 public schools. Students of grades nine to 12 will be selected on the basis of their ability and talent.

According to Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, the STEM programme has been under the works since 2020. “We have worked day and night to give it a practical shape.”

Special laboratories will be built at school and teachers will be with training, he said. “The first 50 schools will be associated with universities as well. The schools have been selected purely on merit, not political reasons.”

Faraz added that the programme will give Pakistani students an edge globally.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed the STEM project a “game-changer”.

We hope more schools will adopt the STEM model following its implementation in 450 schools initially. Universities have been instructed to “adopt” schools and improve the level of science education, he tweeted Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the programme last year in collaboration with varsities. Around 100,000 children in 400 schools will have access to education and training in modern sciences through the project.

 
Imran Khan President Arif Alvi STEM project
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
STEM pilot project, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers to be offered today
Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers to be offered today
Karachi nullah victims to be paid Rs15,000 a month
Karachi nullah victims to be paid Rs15,000 a month
Plane lands safely at Lahore airport after bird strike
Plane lands safely at Lahore airport after bird strike
Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters
Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters
Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank
Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank
Maryam Nawaz approaches court for annulment of Avenfield case verdict
Maryam Nawaz approaches court for annulment of Avenfield case verdict
Bikers will have to install side mirrors
Bikers will have to install side mirrors
Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner
Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner
Islamabad man granted bail in university rape case
Islamabad man granted bail in university rape case
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.