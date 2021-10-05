Govt to hold census after just five years: Asad Umar

The government will hold the first-ever population and housing census with a gap of just five years, said Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the minister said that the cabinet had already given the approval for holding a census using modern digital technology and consistent with global best practices.

He said that the government would soon move the proposal to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for approval.

“This will be the first time in Pakistan’s history that a census would be conducted within five years,” he added.

His tweet read: “I congratulate PBS team which produced the census strategy, under the guidance of deputy chairman planning commission. Leading experts from academia & think tanks from all provinces were consulted to formulate proposed census strategy for the first-ever modern census in Pakistan.”

He also posted the cover of the ‘Report on recommendations and adoption of best practices for 7th population and housing census’ compiled by a advisory committee for the same.

“Leading experts from academia & think tanks from all provinces were consulted to formulate proposed census strategy,” he added.

Earlier, Sindh had expressed reservations over the 2017 census that was approved in April this year after four years.

The government had decided to hold a fresh census because of the reservations expressed by several political parties, including the PPP and MQM-Pakistan over alleged manipulation and undercounting in the process.

In May, the PBS had posted the final results of the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017 on its website, according to which the country’s total population stands at 207.68 million, with an annual growth rate of 2.4 percent. The population includes 106.018m males, 101.344m females, and 321,744 transgender persons.

On September 19, the minister had said that the 2023 general elections would be held on the basis of a new census. The census, he said, would begin in September and would be completed in 18 months.

