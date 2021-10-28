Govt to amend clauses in Christian Marriage Act

The government has decided to amend a few clauses of the Christian Marriage Act governing divorce, deputy attorney-general told the Islamabad High Court or IHC on Thursday.

The court continued the hearing of a petition challenging the clauses governing divorce under the Christian Marriage Act as the government submitted its report in this regard.

The petition was filed by Shehzad Francis.

Informing the court about the government’s decision to amend some clauses in the act, the deputy attorney-general said that a draft had been prepared in consultation with representatives of the minority.

He said that the draft had been vetted by the ministry of human rights with input from the ministry of religious affairs. The draft, he said, was now in the law ministry for final vetting before it was presented before the parliament.

