Governor Balochistan accepts resignations of three ministers

Three of the Balochistan ministers tendered resignations on Friday, which were promptly accepted by Governor Syed Zahoor Agha.

Officials said that provincial ministers Zahoor Buledi, Abdul Rehman Khetran and Asad Baloch.

However, the governor did not accept the resignations of two advisors and four parliamentary secretaries because only the chief minister was empowered to accept their resignations.

The three ministers, two advisors and four parliamentary secretaries had handed their resignations over to the governor a couple of days ago, citing differences with the chief minister.

Among the advisors who tendered resignations are Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri and Akbar Askani while parliamentary secretaries are Laila Tarin, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheran and Lala Rashid Baloch.

