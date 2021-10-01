Government grants 15-day extension in deadline for filing tax returns

Taxpayers will now have 15 more days for filing tax returns, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced on Thursday.

He said that the September 30 deadline was extended on the demand of various trade organizations.

Previously, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) insisted that the deadline would not be extended at any cost but those who filed their returns online or who submitted a written application would be allowed 15 more days for filing tax returns.

All individuals, associations and companies were required to submit their tax returns by the end of the due date (September 30).

FBR had asked all its chief commissioners to extend their cooperation with taxpayers.

On Tuesday, the FBR had announced extending the working hours of its offices to facilitate income tax filers. Its offices were previously supposed to remain open till 12 midnight on September 29 (Wednesday) and September 30 (Thursday).

Taxpayers encountered severe difficulties in the FBR’s online system for filing tax returns. There were reports suggesting a server disruption.

FBR officials maintained that the tax portal came under pressure because of “a rush (of filers) on the website”.

On September 28, FBR had said that as many as 150, 000 income tax returns had been filed in a single day, which was a record. The board claimed that it had increased the capacity of its online tax filing system, the IRIS, in a bid to help taxpayers.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tax Bar Association called upon the tax authorities to extend the deadline.

How much tax has been collected so far?

In the first quarter of this year, Rs1,395 billion was collected in tax, said the Prime Minister. He commended the FBR.

The target for the first quarter of the current financial year was Rs1,211 billion. That means a 38% increase.

