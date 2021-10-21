Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
Global

Germany gave 1,955 Pakistanis citizenship in 2020

Read about the requirements for naturalisation

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Turkey tops the list of countries from where people were granted German citizenship. Photo: Schengen Visa Info News

Pakistanis have been applying for and being granted German citizenship but they are 17th on the list, fresh data has revealed. The highest number of people granted German citizenship or naturalisation comes from Turkey.

The German Federal Statistical Office Destatis has said that a total of 109,880 foreigners became German citizens in 2020 despite the Coronavirus pandemic difficulties.

“Turkey tops the list with 11,630 of its nationals becoming German citizens, which is the highest number amongst all other countries,” reported Schengen Visa Info. “Turkey is followed by the former EU member – the UK (4,930), Kosovo (3,440), Serbia (2,765), Ukraine (2,260), and Russia (1,950).”

The number of Pakistanis who acquired German citizenship is 1,955. This places them at 17th on the list of naturalisations.

If you want to become a German citizen you have to have lived in the country for eight years under the right residency permit. If you are able to successfully complete an integration course, one year less is required.

If you do not have any family ties to Germany (i.e. none of your parents or grandparents were German citizens), then your only path to German citizenship is through the naturalization process. The main ways of becoming a naturalized citizen of Germany are through employment or marriage, both of which take years.

If you do have family ties, then you may be eligible to apply for German citizenship by descent. This means that if one of your parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents was a German citizen, then you may also be one!

Why Become a German Citizen?

If you are already living in Germany, and do not plan to leave any time soon, then you will know that there are a lot of benefits to obtaining German citizenship, such as:

  • You will be able to leave and enter the country as you wish.
  • You will get a German passport, which is one of the strongest in the world in terms of mobility.
  • You will have Freedom of Movement in the EU and access to the EU work market.
  • You can vote for the German government and the European Parliament.
  • Your future children will automatically become German citizens.
  • You can become a civil servant in Germany.

How to become a German Citizen?

To get German citizenship by naturalization, you have to legally live in Germany for at least eight years. In order to live in Germany you have to:

  1. Apply for a German visa and temporary residence permit. These permits are valid for one to four years, issued based on the kind of immigration (for work, marriage). It has to be renewed before it expires.
  2. You can apply for a permanent resident status. This can happen after four years of living in Germany.
  3. After eight years, you can apply for citizenship after a permanent residence permit. These are the requirements.

    You must have lived in Germany for at least eight years. You must have a job or make enough money to support yourself and your family. You must speak German and pass a citizenship test. You have to give up your previous nationality.

HOME  
 
 

﻿
 
 
 

