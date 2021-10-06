General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Maryam Nawaz has made the explosive declaration that a top ranking general, General Faiz Hameed, pursued and made the London Avenfield apartments case against her and Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N vice-president made these assertions while addressing the media on Wednesday, a day after she had gone to the Islamabad High Court to seek an annulment in the final verdict of the Avenfield apartment case. She, her father Nawaz Sharif and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar were convicted in the case on July 6, 2018. They were sentenced to ten, seven, and one year in prison, respectively, for owning assets beyond means.

They later filed appeals against the conviction in the Islamabad High Court after which their sentences were suspended and they were released on bail. The National Accountability Bureau is now seeking a disposal of the appeals within 30 days.

PML-N leader shared details of the application she had filed with the court. The application includes documentation of a speech by former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui made at the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi on July 21, 2018.

“[The former IHC judge] Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had said that the DG-C (Director-General Counter Intelligence) of the time General Faiz Hameed... General Faiz went to him [Siddiqui] and told him that you should not grant bail to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. If you give them bail, it will waste two years of my hard work,” Maryam said. She asked the media not to "beep" or censor what she was going to say.

Maryam said when Faiz Hameed told Shaukat Aziz that the Sharifs would be sentenced, the judge asked Hameed how he knew the verdict beforehand.

“I have written in my application that this proves that my case is politically engineered,” she said. “Not only that, General Faiz Hameed made the case, but also ran it and had us convicted through the court of Judge Bashir.”

Maryam went on to assert that Gen Faiz Hameed also ensured that no bench were formed which could give Nawaz Sharif and her bail before the 2018 general elections.

NAB chairman’s extension is illegal

Responding to a question about giving an extension to the NAB chairman despite his case being heard in the Supreme judicial Council, Maryam said that continuing with the same person means that there is mala fide intention.

“There must have been a deal that you keep victimizing my enemies and I’ll keep giving you extension,” she said. “Giving him an extension is illegal.”

“You remove Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, put Qazi Faez Isa on trial but give an extension to the chairman of NAB,” said Maryam. Shaukat Aziz and Justice Qazi Faez Isa also face charges in the Supreme Judicial Council, she said. Maryam added that if an extension is granted, it will hopefully be struck down in any court of law.

Sheikh Rasheed responds

Sheikh Rasheed spoke shortly after Maryam Nawaz's declaration.

"Look at how free Pakistan is," he said. People can make such allegations against a sensitive institution publicly.

He said that her accusations would make no difference.