Four suspected terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

At least four suspected terrorists have been killed in an exchange of fire with the Frontier Corps in Balochistan’s Awaran, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday

The exchange of fire began when suspected militants came across an FC patrol.

The terrorists were involved in suspicious activities in the Awaran area and after the exchange of fire, a cache of arms and ammunition was seized from the hideout, according to the ISPR.

Additional contingents of FC were sent to the area which was cordoned off and a search operation began.

