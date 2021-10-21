Four security personnel martyred in IED blast

Four security personnel were martyred when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Bajaur district of erstwhile FATA.

Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that a vehicle of the security forces hit the IED during an operation in Bajaur on Wednesday night.

The ISRP said the martyrs include two FC personnel and two police officers.

The FC personnel have been identified as Lance Naik Mudassar and Sepoy Jamshed while the police personnel have been identified as Abdul Samad and Noor Rehman.

A search operation was under way in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, two soldiers were martyred in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

One soldier was martyred when militants attacked a security check post in the Ketch district of Balochistan.

Another soldier was martyred in Hango district’s Tal area where terrorists opened fire on a military check post, according to the ISPR.

The martyred soldier was identified as Waqas from the Mansehra district in KP.