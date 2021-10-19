Four hurt in firing in Multan Nishtar Hospital’s emergency ward

Police arrests eight men of the two clashing groups

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Four persons were injured after two groups resorted to an armed clash in Multan’s Nishtar Hospital on Monday, creating panic in the hospital’s emergency ward.

Later, police officials said that they had arrested eight persons in this connection.

The firing occurred in the hospital’s emergency ward where one of the group had brought two injured men an hour ago. The second group also arrived at the hospital soon and both exchanged firing within the ward.

According to the police, if they had not intervened in a timely manner, the clash would have turned fatal. Police, it is learnt, arrested at least eight men.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.