Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani stopped from leaving the country

Senate Opposition Leader Yousaf Raza Gillani was barred from leaving the country Wednesday morning.

The former prime minister was to fly to Italy for a conference. He was stopped at the Islamabad International Airport because his name was on the Exit Control List.

According to the Interior Ministry, Gilani’s name has been on ECL since 2013.

A number of PPP leaders protested against the government’s move. Senator Sherry Rehman said that Gilani was supposed to attend a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union with MNAs and senators but couldn’t do so.

She criticized the government and accused it of running “two systems”. He [Gillani] was stopped even though he was leaving to represent Pakistan in the world, she added.