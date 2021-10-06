Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani stopped from leaving the country

Interior Ministry says his name is on the ECL

Posted: Oct 6, 2021
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Senate Opposition Leader Yousaf Raza Gillani was barred from leaving the country Wednesday morning.

The former prime minister was to fly to Italy for a conference. He was stopped at the Islamabad International Airport because his name was on the Exit Control List.

According to the Interior Ministry, Gilani’s name has been on ECL since 2013.

A number of PPP leaders protested against the government’s move. Senator Sherry Rehman said that Gilani was supposed to attend a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union with MNAs and senators but couldn’t do so.

She criticized the government and accused it of running “two systems”. He [Gillani] was stopped even though he was leaving to represent Pakistan in the world, she added.

