Saturday, October 2, 2021  | 24 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Five security personnel martyred in North Waziristan attack

Terrorists attacked in vehicle, says ISPR.

SAMAA | and - Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Five security personnel were martyred on Saturday when terrorists attacked their vehicles in North Waziristan district near the Afghanistan border, ISPR has said.

The martyrs included four FC personnel and an Inspector of the Levies force, it said in a statement.

The vehicles were targeted in Spin Wam area of North Wazirsitan, the ISPR said in a statement.

Those martyred were identified as Havildar Zahid, Havildar Ashiq, Lance Naik Majeed and Lance Naik Wali, and ASI Javed.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

North Waziristan was part of erstwhile FATA when a major security operation was launched here in 2014 to flush out militant groups.

The region has seen an uptick in attacks after the Taliban took control of neighbouring Afghanistan in August.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has condemned the attack against FC and Levies.

He said the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the security forces.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ISPR
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
US official demands action on militants before Pakistan visit
US official demands action on militants before Pakistan visit
'Final update': Shaheen passes by Karachi, scattered rains expected
‘Final update’: Shaheen passes by Karachi, scattered rains expected
Karachi police recovers abductee from DG excise office
Karachi police recovers abductee from DG excise office
More people allowed to perform Umrah
More people allowed to perform Umrah
Family of 7 perishes in Islamabad car crash
Family of 7 perishes in Islamabad car crash
Jam Kamal steps down as BAP president
Jam Kamal steps down as BAP president
Fawad defends PM on TTP talks after interview sparks ‘discussions’
Fawad defends PM on TTP talks after interview sparks ‘discussions’
Imran Khan giving NRO to Taliban, says Rana Sanaullah
Imran Khan giving NRO to Taliban, says Rana Sanaullah
Wahab: Nepra allows KMC for adding charges in K-Electric bills
Wahab: Nepra allows KMC for adding charges in K-Electric bills
Today’s outlook: Reconciliation with TTP, Sri Lankan Women team tour
Today’s outlook: Reconciliation with TTP, Sri Lankan Women team tour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.