Five security personnel martyred in North Waziristan attack

Five security personnel were martyred on Saturday when terrorists attacked their vehicles in North Waziristan district near the Afghanistan border, ISPR has said.

The martyrs included four FC personnel and an Inspector of the Levies force, it said in a statement.

The vehicles were targeted in Spin Wam area of North Wazirsitan, the ISPR said in a statement.

Those martyred were identified as Havildar Zahid, Havildar Ashiq, Lance Naik Majeed and Lance Naik Wali, and ASI Javed.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

North Waziristan was part of erstwhile FATA when a major security operation was launched here in 2014 to flush out militant groups.

The region has seen an uptick in attacks after the Taliban took control of neighbouring Afghanistan in August.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has condemned the attack against FC and Levies.

He said the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the security forces.