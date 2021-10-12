Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan

Rains and cold winds also lowered temperatures

Posted: Oct 12, 2021
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The first snowfall of the season in multiple areas of northern Pakistan has signalled the arrival of winter in the country.

Battagram and Mansehra towns of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab's Nathiagali experienced the season's first snowfall beginning Monday and it continued on Tuesday.

In several other areas in KP, AJK and Punjab, rains and cold winds lowered temperatures.

Dropping temperatures forced residents to take out their jackets, sweaters, and blankets.

In Naran, more than two inches of snow was recorded.

The Babusar Top in Gilgit-Baltistan has been closed because of the snowfall. Diamer district administration has banned travel on the N15 National Highway that passes through the Babusar Top and has asked travellers to use Karakorum Highway instead.

In the Neelum Valley, light snowfall was reported at Arang Khel, Shunthar, Grace, Sargan, Rati Gali, Chataktha, Patlian, and Baboon. Most of these areas have been closed for tourists.

Meanwhile, rains were reported in Islamabad, Nathiagali, Abbottabad and neighbouring areas.

The Met Office said rain wind-thunderstorm and snowfall over high mountains may occur at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab.

In Karachi, on the other hand, hot and dry weather has been forecast. The temperature in the city was recorded at 37 degrees Celcius, while the humidity was 88%.

