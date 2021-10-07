Fire erupts at foam factory in Sialkot

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire broke out in a foam factory located at Daska Road, Sialkot Thursday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, 17 fire trucks have reached the site. The blaze has engulfed the whole building.

Officials have declared it a fourth-degree fire. The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit.

No casualties have been reported in the factory so far.

The firefighters are facing difficulties in the rescue operation due to escalating blaze, however, 80 per cent of the fire has been extinguished.

This is a developing story and will be updated