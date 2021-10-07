Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fire erupts at foam factory in Sialkot

Fifteen fire trucks have reached the site

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A fire broke out in a foam factory located at Daska Road, Sialkot Thursday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, 17 fire trucks have reached the site. The blaze has engulfed the whole building.

Officials have declared it a fourth-degree fire. The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit.

No casualties have been reported in the factory so far. 

The firefighters are facing difficulties in the rescue operation due to escalating blaze, however, 80 per cent of the fire has been extinguished.

This is a developing story and will be updated

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Daska Road, fire erupts, Sialkot
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
Omer Sharif laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
Omer Sharif laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed new DG ISI
Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed new DG ISI
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
New 'White Corolla' gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
New ‘White Corolla’ gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
President Arif Alvi to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh Naseem
President Arif Alvi to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh Naseem
'Anti-vaxxer' gets testy with chef at Karachi's Test Kitchen
‘Anti-vaxxer’ gets testy with chef at Karachi’s Test Kitchen
Punjab removes spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan
Punjab removes spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.