Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank

Five fire trucks have reached the site

Posted: Oct 5, 2021
Posted: Oct 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A blaze erupted in the building of a private bank near Faisalabad's Kacheri Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, five fire trucks have reached the site. "The blaze has engulfed the seventh, eighth, and ninth floors of the building," the spokesperson of the fire brigade team said.

Officials have declared the blaze to be of the third degree.

Immediately after the fire broke out, employees of the bank were rushed to the roof of the building. A snorkel has been called in to rescue the stranded people.

The fire brigade teams are facing difficulties in the rescue operation due to the height of the building. "There are no emergency exits in the building because of which we have to use the stairs," the spokesperson added.

The story is being updated.

 
MOST READ
Facebook, WhatsApp 'back online' after six-hour global outage
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
I have had enough: Aamir Liaquat on resigning from PTI
Fawad: Cell set up to determine facts about Pandora Papers
Lars Vilks, who made blasphemous caricature, killed in traffic accident
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, son, accomplices indicted for madrassa student rape
Twitter reacts to worldwide Facebook, WhatsApp outage
Federal board announces annual matriculation result
Pandora Papers: All assets disclosed to FBR, says Aleem Khan
Plane lands safely at Lahore airport after bird strike
