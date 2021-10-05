Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A blaze erupted in the building of a private bank near Faisalabad's Kacheri Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, five fire trucks have reached the site. "The blaze has engulfed the seventh, eighth, and ninth floors of the building," the spokesperson of the fire brigade team said.

Officials have declared the blaze to be of the third degree.

Immediately after the fire broke out, employees of the bank were rushed to the roof of the building. A snorkel has been called in to rescue the stranded people.

The fire brigade teams are facing difficulties in the rescue operation due to the height of the building. "There are no emergency exits in the building because of which we have to use the stairs," the spokesperson added.

The story is being updated.