Fire engulfs Karachi’s Chawla Market

A fire broke out in Chawla Market in Nazimabad, ​​Karachi early Monday resulting in extensive damages.

The cause of the fire has yet to be established, the officials said. It took nine fire tenders almost three hours to put out the blaze.

No casualties were reported so far.

There are about 100 to 150 stalls in the market. Shopkeepers were upset why it took fire brigade so long to put out the fire.

On the other hand, Karachi Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem said that no major damage was caused due to timely response from emergency services.