Fire breaks out at Shershah warehouse in Karachi

A fire broke out at a clothing warehouse in Shershah, Karachi in the early morning of Thursday. Equipment worth hundreds of thousands of rupees has been damaged in the fire.

No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire has yet to be uncertained.

Seven fire brigade vehicles were sent to the warehouse, which is located near Paracha Chowk. The fire trucks, however, had trouble reaching the site because of the narrow lanes in the area.

The chief fire officer said that the equipment to extinguish a fire inside the warehouse didn't work.





