Fire breaks out at educational institute in Karachi

Plumes of smoke rose from the top floor

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A fire broke out at an educational institute in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Sunday evening.

Plumes of smoke rose from the top floor of the building as there was no sign of fire engines, SAMAA TV reported.

Footage showed flames leaping out from the windows and smoke hovering in the sky. Dozens of passersby gathered near the Practical Schooling System.

Reports suggest that the building housed a coaching center on the top floor where the fire started from a power generator.

The power generator caught fire as staff tried to kick start it, according to SAMAA TV.

Police rushed to the scene, but there was no immediate sign of fire tenders, the TV added.

A fire tender eventually arrived at the scene and doused the blaze.

No loss of life or injury was reported as the educational institute was closed on Sunday.

