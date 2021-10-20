Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
FIR registered for misuse of official vehicle in Lahore

Accused hit the warden and lifter driver

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021
An FIR has been registered against Qamber, the brother of a government official, for violating parking rules and hitting a warden in Faisal Town, Lahore.

According to the FIR, the accused parked his car LEJ/1295 on the wrong side. When the warden asked him to move he got into an argument and hit the warden. He punched the lifter driver as well.

Muntazir Mehdi, the CTO of Lahore, arrested him along with his vehicle.

The case registered under Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and 297 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of Pakistan Penal Code.

The police said the accused was misusing his brother's official vehicle.

Last month, the son of Deputy Superintendent of Police Javed Jatoi had violated the rules by driving an official police mobile van in Sukkur.

A short video showed the young man driving the mobile van (SP 4026) on the main road. He was in his school uniform. Javed Jatoi was sitting in front in civvies.

The public complained that police officers were violating the law .

