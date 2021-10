Final verdict in Perween Rahman murder case on October 28

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has reserved its verdict in the Perween Rahman murder case. It will be announced on October 28.

Rahman was the director of the Orangi Pilot Project, an NGO based in Karachi. She was shot dead on March 13, 2013. Five men, including Abdul Raheem Swati, Ayaz Shamzai, Amjad Khan, Ahmed Ali, and Imran Swati, have been accused of the murder.

On Friday, arguments from the sides of the prosecution and the defense were wrapped up and the final verdict in the case was reserved by the court.

Earlier, on August 2, the suspects pleaded not guilty and argued that the joint investigation team inquiry against them was illegal. They were nominated based on the JIT.

They said that the JIT did not record their statements. Their lawyers raised these objections among others.

Consequently, on August 9, the final arguments were recorded from both sides.

Background to the case

Rahman was shot dead on March 13, 2013, on her way home from work. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on her car on Manghopir Road near Banaras. She was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she died. She was documenting the population in Karachi’s goths, which are not administered by any government body. However, the land mafia was threatened by it as it would’ve given property rights to the people. Rahman mapped more than 2,000 urban villages in Karachi.

She also led the team that developed a concept for a sewage disposal plan for Karachi, which was accepted by the local city government. Rahman was a champion for the youth and women of Orangi, and a role model for many. Her murder was mourned across the country.