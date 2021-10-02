‘Final update’: Shaheen passes by Karachi, scattered rains expected

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued the sixth and ‘final’ alert about Cyclone Shaheen which, it says, was 400km from Karachi after passing by the city on Friday.

The Met Department, however, says scattered rain is expected in Karachi and some other Sindh cities on Saturday.

The Cyclone Shaheen developed over the Arabian Sea triggered by low pressure from the remnants of Cyclone Gulab in the Bay of Bengal.

Shaheen was 240 km east-southeast of Karachi on Thursday and moved in west-northwest direction causing alarm in Karachi where local authorities declared a public holiday in view of heavy rains and winds.

The cyclone moved in the northwest direction causing downpours in Karachi and other coastal areas on Friday, though no major damage was reported.

“The Cyclonic Storm ‘SHAHEEN’ moved west-northwestward during last 6 hours with a speed of 15km/hr, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and now lies … at a distance of about 400 km southwest of Karachi, 240km from Ormara and 250km southeast of Gwadar,” the final alert issued at 8:25pm on Friday said.

Although the cyclone no longer poses danger to Karachi and other Sindh cities, coastal areas in Balochistan, especially Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts, were likely to receive heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday, according to the alert.

The Met Department has asked authorities in Balochistan to be on “high alert during the forecast period.”

It stated that Shaheen had now turned into a severe cyclonic storm with sustained surface winds of 90-100km per hour. “The system is likely to move west-northwestwards till tomorrow evening and then recurve southwestward towards Masqat, Oman coast.”

Met office says “scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm” were expected on Saturday in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro, Thaparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Shikarpur.