Fifth-generation warfare targets Pakistan’s youth on social media: ISPR

The country’s youth is being targeted in the fifth generation warfare on social media platforms, chief of the ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor said on Friday.

Urging the youth to focus on progressing in practical life, he said that they should make a positive contribution to national development.

A press release issued by the ISPR stated that a delegation of teachers and students of the Baltistan University in Skardu visited the ISPR offices in Rawalpindi and called on Major-General Asif Ghafoor.

Providing details of the Pakistan Army contribution towards peace and stability, the spokesman for armed forces said that young people were taking an active part in thwarting enemy conspiracies.

Advising students to keep themselves informed about challenges confronting the country, he said that they should mainly concentrate on making progress in real life.

Members of the delegation appreciated the role of the Pakistan Army in the socio-economic progress in Gilgit Baltistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.