FIA to crack down on fake Covid vaccination entries

The government has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency to launch a crackdown against people involved in fake Covid vaccination entries, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced Monday.

In a media briefing in Islamabad, he said that a number of complaints against fake CNICs and Covid vaccination certificates have been filed. “We have suspended 136 officers and 90 inquiries have been initiated.”

Rasheed vowed to “clean the corruption, concerning CNICs, that took place in the last 10 years”. The problem of biometric fingerprints differing from CNICs will be solved through new policies too.

“We have sent an amnesty scheme in the cabinet for people who have more than one passport or CNIC issued under their names,” he said, “implementation will begin when it is passed.”

The minister added that NADRA vans have been stationed in cities such as Wanna, Sost, Skardu, and other far-off areas to facilitate people. “These vans have been sent to Torkham and Chaman borders as well.”

Online visas in Afghanistan

The minister revealed that, instead of on-arrival, an online visa service will be provided to people living in Afghanistan within three weeks.

“Due to banking constraints in the neighbouring country, we have decided to lift the $8 fee on the visas as well.”

Rasheed said that since August 15, 20,000 people from Afghanistan have entered Pakistan. Of these, 10,000 people have left for foreign countries, while 6,000 returned to Afghanistan.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan has always wished for peace in the neighbouring country and has been taking necessary steps for that.

Referring to talks with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, he said that the Interior Ministry is not involved in the matter. “This is the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Every day a soldier is martyred. Anyone who is ready to put down arms will be forgiven.”