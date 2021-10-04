Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

FIA to crack down on fake Covid vaccination entries

Sheikh Rasheed says 136 officers suspended for issuing fake CNICs

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
The government has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency to launch a crackdown against people involved in fake Covid vaccination entries, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced Monday. In a media briefing in Islamabad, he said that a number of complaints against fake CNICs and Covid vaccination certificates have been filed. "We have suspended 136 officers and 90 inquiries have been initiated." Rasheed vowed to "clean the corruption, concerning CNICs, that took place in the last 10 years". The problem of biometric fingerprints differing from CNICs will be solved through new policies too. "We have sent an amnesty scheme in the cabinet for people who have more than one passport or CNIC issued under their names," he said, "implementation will begin when it is passed." The minister added that NADRA vans have been stationed in cities such as Wanna, Sost, Skardu, and other far-off areas to facilitate people. "These vans have been sent to Torkham and Chaman borders as well." Online visas in Afghanistan The minister revealed that, instead of on-arrival, an online visa service will be provided to people living in Afghanistan within three weeks. "Due to banking constraints in the neighbouring country, we have decided to lift the $8 fee on the visas as well." Rasheed said that since August 15, 20,000 people from Afghanistan have entered Pakistan. Of these, 10,000 people have left for foreign countries, while 6,000 returned to Afghanistan. The minister reiterated that Pakistan has always wished for peace in the neighbouring country and has been taking necessary steps for that. Referring to talks with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, he said that the Interior Ministry is not involved in the matter. "This is the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Every day a soldier is martyred. Anyone who is ready to put down arms will be forgiven."
FaceBook WhatsApp

The government has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency to launch a crackdown against people involved in fake Covid vaccination entries, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced Monday.

In a media briefing in Islamabad, he said that a number of complaints against fake CNICs and Covid vaccination certificates have been filed. “We have suspended 136 officers and 90 inquiries have been initiated.”

Rasheed vowed to “clean the corruption, concerning CNICs, that took place in the last 10 years”. The problem of biometric fingerprints differing from CNICs will be solved through new policies too.

“We have sent an amnesty scheme in the cabinet for people who have more than one passport or CNIC issued under their names,” he said, “implementation will begin when it is passed.”

The minister added that NADRA vans have been stationed in cities such as Wanna, Sost, Skardu, and other far-off areas to facilitate people. “These vans have been sent to Torkham and Chaman borders as well.”

Online visas in Afghanistan

The minister revealed that, instead of on-arrival, an online visa service will be provided to people living in Afghanistan within three weeks.

“Due to banking constraints in the neighbouring country, we have decided to lift the $8 fee on the visas as well.”

Rasheed said that since August 15, 20,000 people from Afghanistan have entered Pakistan. Of these, 10,000 people have left for foreign countries, while 6,000 returned to Afghanistan.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan has always wished for peace in the neighbouring country and has been taking necessary steps for that.

Referring to talks with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, he said that the Interior Ministry is not involved in the matter. “This is the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Every day a soldier is martyred. Anyone who is ready to put down arms will be forgiven.”

 
Afghanistan federal investigation agency sheikh rasheed
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
fake covid certificates, fake CNICs and passports, Sheikh Rasheed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pandora Papers: 700 Pakistani names in leaked offshore company documents
Pandora Papers: 700 Pakistani names in leaked offshore company documents
Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names in upcoming Pandora Papers
Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names in upcoming Pandora Papers
Only 7 Pakistani politicians in Pandora Papers, says ICIJ
Only 7 Pakistani politicians in Pandora Papers, says ICIJ
'Pakistani general's wife bought London apartment from Indian filmmaker's son'
‘Pakistani general’s wife bought London apartment from Indian filmmaker’s son’
Scuffle breaks out at PML-N convention in Bahawalpur
Scuffle breaks out at PML-N convention in Bahawalpur
Housing society offices set on fire after guards kill two
Housing society offices set on fire after guards kill two
Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan's narrative: minister
Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan’s narrative: minister
Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala
Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
Karachi underpass, road to be named after Omer Sharif
Karachi underpass, road to be named after Omer Sharif
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.